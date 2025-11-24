George Wood/Getty Images

Former Aston Villa defender Stephen Warnock believes that his old club were somewhat fortunate to come away with the three points on Sunday against Leeds United with a 2-1 victory as the hosts failed to capitalise on their chances.

After a slow start to the campaign, Aston Villa have been diligently moving up the ranks as one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League at the moment.

The run continued at Elland Road, where they tactically changed the game to come back from a goal down to win.

The game could have turned out very differently, though, if Leeds had managed to convert their chances especially in the first half and after having a late equaliser ruled out for an obvious handball.

The defeat at home for Meeds comes on the back of consecutive defeats to Brighton and Nottingham Forest, with the current period being Leeds’ poorest since their promotion back to the Premier League.

Morgan Rogers was the star for Villa, scoring both goals which included a very well taken free kick. All this after Lukas Nmecha scored the opener for the hosts after a scuffle with Emi Martinez, who was partially at fault for the Leeds goal, but put on a steady performance to keep the Whites at bay for the rest of the game.

Daniel Farke is now under a bit of pressure as Leeds remain in the relegation zone.

Warnock believes the match was an ‘opportunity missed’ for Leeds to move away from the drop zone as they had the better of the first half and could have extended their lead over Aston Villa.

Warnock was critical about Leeds and their finishing as they failed to take advantage of Villa’s slow start in the first half by missing out on multiple chances.

Player Goals Lukas Nmecha 3 Joe Rodon 2 Noah Okafor 2 Leeds United’s top goalscorers in the league this season

While speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, he said: “Villa weren’t great in the first half and Leeds should have put the game to bed.

“Villa stayed in it and had the ability to change it tactically and personnel and Daniel Farke will feel like it is an opportunity missed.”

Warnock also recognised the tactical adjustments made by Unai Emery, whose timely substitutions he believes ultimately shifted the momentum and won Villa the game.

His view echoed that of former striker Dean Ashton, who also feels Emery acted while Farke reacted.

Leeds, although with the loss, will look to take positives and sort out their attacking issues from the game if they are to improve their position in the table.

It will not be easy as their next four fixtures are against Manchester City away, Chelsea and Liverpool at home before taking a difficult trip to Brentford.

They will look to use home advantage as the atmosphere at Elland Road continues to be raucous, but a couple of boos were heard in the stands after the loss to Aston Villa.

Villa, on the other hand, will look to continue their winning run against struggling Wolves who come to Villa Park next in the league followed by a visit to Brighton.