Birmingham City boss Chris Davies thinks that Blues star Marc Leonard sometimes does not get the credit he deserves and admitted that he has always stepped up whenever he has been needed.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Birmingham from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2024, when Blues were in League One, featuring 35 times in the league, starting in 14 games, as they won promotion.

Multiple Championship outfits showed interest in acquiring the signature of Leonard in the summer and it was suggested that Birmingham were open to letting him leave, but a move never materialised.

However, things have not changed for him this season, as he has only made four starts in the Championship so far and the most recent one came against Norwich City on Saturday, where Birmingham registered a 4-1 win.

Leonard was a standout performer in the game against the Canaries, which was backed up by Blues boss Davies and he believes that the Scottish midfielder sometimes does not get the credit he deserves.

Davies is of the view that Leonard is a disciplined team player who has always turned up and delivered performances whenever the team needed him to do so.

“Marc has been excellent”, Davies told Birmingham City’s in-house media (6:00).

Game Competition West Brom (A) Championship Watford (H) Championship Southampton (A) Championship Birmingham City’s next three games

“He has been one of those players that are like Paik in some ways and maybe sometimes does not get the credit he deserves.

“He is a very good player, a team player, a disciplined player and will do his job for the team, whatever the conditions, whatever the venue.

“He has played a lot of football for me in the time I have been here in the last 18 months and maybe not as much as he likes, but he has always, when called upon, been reliable.

“I am really pleased for him that he has delivered that kind of performance today.”

In Birmingham’s 4-1 win, Marvin Ducksch, who was recently praised by ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke for his quality, netted two goals, with Jay Stansfield registering the other two.

Blues are now ninth in the Championship table with 24 points from 16 games and next they are set to face West Brom on Wednesday.