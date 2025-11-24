Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Derby County boss John Eustace has claimed Swansea City will have a point to prove in the upcoming game between the two clubs on Tuesday evening.

The Rams lost 3-2 at home to Watford on Saturday, ending their five-match winning streak in the Championship and now they face two away trips in the upcoming week.

Swansea sacked Alan Sheehan earlier this month after just over six months in charge as club’s permanent boss and have now appointed Vitor Matos as their new boss after being beaten to Kim Hellberg by Middlesbrough.

On Saturday afternoon, Swansea were swept away 3-0 by Bristol City, extending their winless streak to five games in all competitions.

Now Matos will take charge of Swansea for the Derby clash, but Eustace is clear that regardless of the dugout situation, the Rams will focus on themselves.

“It maybe can change some things, but for us we have to look after ourselves and prepare in the same way”, Eustace told Rams TV.

The upcoming clash between the two clubs will be the first home game for the Swans since Sheehan’s departure and Eustace believes that the hosts will have a point to prove, but his team will be ready for the task ahead.

Club Country FC Porto Portugal Shandong Luneng China Liverpool England Red Bull Salzburg Austria Maritimo Portugal Clubs Vitor Matos has worked at

“It’s going to be a really difficult game on Tuesday night, I am sure they will all have a point to prove.

“It will be a tough ask, but it is a game we will be ready for.”

Eustace’s Derby have experienced a good start to the season with six wins leading the Rams to 12th in the table and just two-points off a playoff spot after 16 league games.

Swansea are currently 20th in the table and look set to struggle in a relegation scrap if the current run of form continues.

Matos, a former coach at Liverpool, who was dubbed ‘smart’ by former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, arrives after being in charge of Portuguese second tier side Maritimo.

It remains to be seen whether the Tuesday night fixture will be a perfect bounce back game for Derby or whether there is a new manager bounce for Swansea under Matos.