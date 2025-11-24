Harriet Massey/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin is of the view that Derby County need to wipe off their disappointment of the weekend’s defeat and focus on the upcoming game against Swansea City.

After a disappointing start to the season, Derby managed to go on a run of games where they registered five straight wins, but that run came to an end against Watford on Saturday.

At the weekend, Derby were leading 2-0 against the Hornets for 60 minutes, but Watford managed to pull off a brilliant comeback in the next 30 minutes to score three times and register a 3-2 victory, stunning the Rams.

Sondre Langas and Dion Sanderson, both good friends in the dressing room, found the back of the net for Derby, but it failed to help them win the game.

Now John Eustace will take his team to Wales to face Swansea City on Tuesday, where Parkin believes that Derby will get the better of the Swans.

The ex-EFL frontman is of the view that the Rams need to wipe the weekend’s disappointing result against Watford off their mind before they take on Swansea in a fixture which, according to him, will be an ‘ugly and wet’ affair.

“Obviously, they were two goals to the good after about an hour, were they not? I thought that was going swimmingly; you can pick apart what happened in that second half”, Parkin said on the Championship Prediction Show (7:15).

Result Competition Swansea City 1-0 Derby County Championship Derby County 1-2 Swansea City Championship Swansea City 2-1 Derby County Championship Last three meetings

“Various ingredients probably went into them.

“Losing that lead, could they have done one or two things better? Absolutely, but I think they just have to wipe that clean.

“They have been on a good run and I think they respond here against a team that certainly have a little bit of chaos surrounding them at the moment in Swansea, so I am going to go for Derby to nick this 1-0.

“Probably [it will be wet], probably be ugly.”

Swansea were keen to appoint Kim Hellberg as their new manager, but he picked Middlesbrough ahead of them and the Swans have a new boss at the helm in the form of Vitor Matos.

Matos previously worked at Liverpool where he was dubbed ‘smart’ by Jurgen Klopp.

Eustace, who expects Swansea to have something to prove, will try to get the better of Matos on Tuesday.