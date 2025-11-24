Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Aidy White is of the view that Whites forward Joel Piroe does not have the mobility and physical presence to fit Daniel Farke’s current system.

The 26-year-old forward joined Leeds in 2023 and he played a key role last term by netting 19 goals, while chipping in with seven assists, to help the Whites get back in the Premier League.

Former Leeds star Jermaine Beckford praised Piroe last season for always going for goals whenever he picks up the ball at the edge of the opposition box.

However, Piroe has only featured six times in the Premier League this season and White previously pointed out that the Dutchman seems like a forgotten name at Elland Road.

After Leeds’ third straight defeat in the Premier League, which came in the form of a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday, former striker Dean Ashton reminded them how toothless their attacking department looks.

A section of Leeds fans want Piroe back in the starting lineup to help in attack, but White stated that the forward does not suit the 4-3-3 system Daniel Farke wants his team to play.

The ex-Leeds is of the view that Piroe lacks the mobility and the physical prowess needed to play in the current formation.

Club Country PSV Eindhoven Netherlands Sparta Rotterdam Netherlands Swansea City Wales Leeds United England Clubs Joel Piroe has played for

“I think I would not be the only one that believes this; I just do not think he fits the current 4-3-3 system”, Whites said on BBC Radio Leeds (13:25).

“He has not got the mobility and he probably does not have the physical presence.”

Leeds brought in a host of players over the course of the summer transfer window in the form of Noah Okafor, Dominic Calvert Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, but three of them combined have managed to net only six goals.

The Whites are going through a bad run of form and Farke desperately needs to turn things around in the upcoming games.

All eyes will be on Piroe to see whether Farke will turn towards the Dutchman to find him some goals in the near future.