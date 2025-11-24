Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordon has weighed in to Rangers sacking Patrick Stewart and Kevin Thelwell from their positions at the club.

The Scottish club’s American owners made the decision to sack both the CEO and sporting director on the same day, following the club’s less-than-impressive start to the season under their supervision.

Thelwell and Stewart oversaw the disastrous appointment of Russell Martin, while transfers in the summer have left the Gers with a squad one former Rangers striker thinks is simply incapable of a sustained winning run.

The pressure had been mounting, particularly on Thewell, who had a decisive role in signing Youssef Chermiti from Everton.

Former Scotland star Andy Walker recently insisted that the 52-year-old would feel the pressure if the summer’s record signing failed.

Jordon, while backing the 49ers’ decision to part ways with both, revealed that neither of the two board members appeared to him like men who could take Rangers forward.

Talking about Stewart in particular, Jordan insisted that while he was the chairman of Crystal Palace, he took a look at the former Rangers CEO and felt that he was not good enough.

“It doesn’t really take long to work out whether the people are capable of being leaders or not”, Jordan said on talkSPORT (4.30).

Person Exit date Russell Martin 05/10 Patrick Stewart 24/11 Kevin Thelwell 24/11 Notable Rangers exits

“You could look at what I have done in my life and people can point to the end of my time at Palace, we were running out of money and the biggest banking crisis.

“But the one thing I am is that I am a leader. And I know how to make a decision, good or bad.

“It felt to me, my nose told me about Patrick Stewart was that he wasn’t up to the job, with all respect.”

Jordan insists that he said at a Rangers function recently that Thelwell was also not the man needed at Ibrox.

“And Kevin Thelwell, you know I said it at the Rangers function where I went to with Kris Boyd’s charity, that these aren’t the guys to take you forward.”

There have been additions to the Rangers’ backroom staff of late to support Danny Rohl, with Scott Fry being brought in as the new set piece coach.

Lincoln City forward Ben House has given a positive review of the 47-year-old, insisting that Fry was great at what he did.

Now though Rangers have much more senior positions to fill.