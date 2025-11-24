Clive Rose/Getty Images

Former Leeds United defender Aidy White thinks Dominic Calvert-Lewin has never been a proven goalscorer and believes that the Whites’ summer recruitment model has not fully worked.

Leeds went into the summer transfer window with the intention of strengthening their forward department and brought in three players in the form of Lukas Nmecha, Noah Okafor and Calvert-Lewin, who joined them on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with Everton.

Calvert-Lewin in a short time impressed Leeds boss Daniel Farke, who pointed out that the forward is a leader in the dressing room and helps young Harry Gray.

However, Calvert-Lewin on the pitch has made very little contribution in terms of scoring goals and with Leeds on a terrible run, their attack was termed ‘toothless’ by a former Premier League star after their defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday.

White thinks that neither Brenden Aaronson nor Joel Piroe can play in the number 10 role and as such Farke changed his formation to 4-3-3 with Calvert-Lewin up front, but pointed out that the ex-Everton star, despite all his good qualities, is not a goalscorer with the ability to deliver 10 to 15 goals per season.

He stated that Leeds opted against digging deep into their pockets to land a forward with qualities suitable to Farke’s formation, but instead signed Calvert-Lewin, to free cash to focus on defensive solidity.

In his view, that has backfired.

When asked about whether Leeds needed another striker in the summer, White said on BBC Radio Leeds (14:30): “Yes, it is a 9 or a 10.

Striker Nationality Dominic Calvert-Lewin English Lukas Nmecha German Joel Piroe Dutch Leeds United’s strikers

“I think if you get a 10, it allows you to go with Daniel Farke’s preference of formation, 4-2-3-1 and I do not think even Daniel Farke believes Brenden Aaronson can fill that role or Piroe could fill that role, so he goes back to 4-3-3.

“To me, then, you have got to get a goalscorer that can score goals.

“Calvert-Lewin I like him; he offers a lot of things, but he has never been a proven goalscorer who is going to get you 10, 15 goals regularly a season.

“We know about his injuries and we just decided not to put our hands in our pockets and opted for more defensive solidity and it has not been paying off because we keep conceding goals and I cannot remember the last time we kept a clean sheet, I am afraid.

“So at the minute it does not look like the recruitment method has fully worked.”

Calvert-Lewin has featured 249 times in the Premier League so far and has scored 58 goals with 18 assists.

The last time he reached double figures in terms of scoring goals in the league was during the 2020/21 season.

Leeds will need their front man to start firing goals soon to help their forward department and break their disappointing run of form.