George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Manchester United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup to face his former club Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League this evening.

Moyes, despite his lengthy managerial career, has never ever won as an away manager at Old Trafford and he will be keen to end that record tonight.

A win for Everton would remarkably move them above Liverpool in the Premier League standings, while also putting them level on points with this evening’s hosts.

Everton headed into November’s international break on the back of a 2-0 win at Fulham, while Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

Moyes’ men did meet Manchester United in a friendly clash in the summer this year and it ended in a 2-2 draw.

If Everton are to start to seriously climb the Premier League table then they will have to address their goalscoring record.

The Toffees have managed just 12 goals in their eleven Premier League games so far this season, conceding 13.

In goal for Everton tonight is Jordan Pickford, while Moyes selects a back four of Seamus Coleman, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

The centre of the park is likely to be a battleground and Everton go with Idrissa Gueye and James Garner, while Iliman Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish support Thierno Barry.

Moyes can make changes from the bench to try to affect the match and his options include Beto and Tyler Dibling.

Everton Lineup vs Manchester United

Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, King, McNeil, Beto, O’Brien, Dibling, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam