Exeter City goalkeeper coach Kevin Miller has hailed Crystal Palace on-loan goalkeeper Joe Whitworth for his dedication in the gym, stressing the young shot-stopper has been brilliant.

The Sutton-born talent initially started his youth career at AFC Wimbledon, before Crystal Palace added him to their youth system.

Whitworth featured heavily for the Eagles in their academy at different levels, even making senior appearances for the club in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old, though, is yet to be ready to compete for the starting position at Selhurst Park and he is currently on his second consecutive loan spell at League One side Exeter City.

Last season, Whitworth won the Grecians’ Player of the Year award and in the summer again, he joined them for another campaign.

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke hailed the Crystal Palace talent as a phenomenal goalkeeper last year, and this season, he has been their number one choice.

Earlier this season, Exeter’s goalkeeping coach Miller stressed that he wants to see ‘Premier League behaviour’ from the 21-year-old.

Game Competition Bradford City (A) League One Luton Town (A) EFL Trophy Wycombe Wanderers (H) FA Cup Exeter City’s next three games

Now, though, he has hailed the former England youth international’s application at Exeter, revealing that he work he puts in the gym shows his commitment.

“Jack and Joe have been brilliant for me, really supportive in what Frankie [Phillips] is doing as well”, Miller told Exeter’s media (4:48) when he was asked about his goalkeeper team.

“And Frankie cannot learn from two better lads [than them].

“Joe works really hard in the gym.”

Miller also stressed that young Phillips learns a lot from Whitworth and Jack Bycroft, who he urged to work more in the gym to be ready if the Crystal Palace loanee loses his form or if he returns to his parent club.

“Jack’s probably not going to agree with this, maybe, but we certainly need him to do more in the gym and get himself fit and ready, because at any stage Joe could lose form or could get injured or could get called back.

“Jack has got to be ready.”

Last term, Whitworth admitted that playing regularly is his aim, and he has achieved that so far, with 69 appearances for the Grecians in one and a half seasons.

Now it remains to be seen if the Crystal Palace talent will be able to impress his parent club enough to have a chance to compete at Selhurst Park next year.