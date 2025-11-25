Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke has pointed out that Bristol City loanee Sam Bell scored two lovely goals against Lincoln City on Saturday and added that the winger is doing very well at Wycombe Wanderers.

The 23-year-old forward came through the Bristol City academy system and has been working his way back from a lengthy injury absence, with regular first team minutes lacking at the Robins.

Bristol City sanctioned a season-long loan to Wycombe Wanderers in the summer and former boss Mike Dodds emphasised his faith in Bell’s talents by stating that the winger will show his sharpness when he is up to speed.

The Bristol City star found himself on the scoresheet twice against Lincoln City at the weekend and helped his team to a 3-2 victory to help them extend their unbeaten run in the league to seven games.

Clarke was impressed with the 23-year-old’s performance against Lincoln City and pointed out that Bell scored two lovely goals in the game.

He is of the view that Bell is doing very well in his loan spell with Chairboys by netting six goals and one assist in eleven outings for them.

“I think it was a good first half, good energy, some really lovely patterns of play and two lovely goals from Sam Bell”, Clarke said on What The EFL (25:45).

Player On loan from Sam Bell Bristol City Cauley Woodrow Luton Town Niall Huggins Sunderland Donnell McNeilly Nottingham Forest George Abbott Tottenham Hotspur Wycombe Wanderers’ current loan stars

“Sliding in to knock in a cross and then a lovely little through ball from [Jamie] Mullins and in a 1v1, he dinks the ‘keeper.

“Sam Bell, on loan from Bristol City, plays on the left wing.

“He has got six goals now, so he is doing ever so well.”

Bell has been a standout player for Wycombe so far this season and he is flourishing under Michael Duff at the moment.

Wycombe are set to take on Rotherham United at the weekend and they will be hoping Bell can continue his form.

Whether the 23-year-old will get another crack at the first team at Ashton Gate in the future remains to be seen.