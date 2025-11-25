Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Walsall manager Mat Sadler has hailed Charlton Athletic loan star Daniel Kanu for his awareness in front of goal, pointing out his willingness to run behind the opposition backline.

The Lambeth-born attacking talent grew up in the Addicks academy, and Charlton, seeing his level of skill, handed him his debut in early 2022.

Back in 2023, he was loaned out to Southend United, where he impressed, and he has made 71 appearances for the Addicks first team.

However, in the summer, following their promotion to the Championship, Charlton loaned him out to League Two side, after signing some big-money forwards.

Kanu was loaned out for the season for regular game time and he has been impressing under Sadler at the Saddlers, as he has been one of Walsall’s most important players.

Walsall are pushing for automatic promotion and Kanu scored at the weekend against Harrogate Town, helping the Saddlers get a 2-0 win to keep them at the top of the League Two table.

Sadler has praised Kanu before for his energy and influence at the club and he hailed him again following his important goal against the Sulphurites.

Arrival From Charlie Kelman QPR Rob Apter Blackpool Harvey Knibbs Reading Tanto Olaofe Stockport County Onel Hernandez Norwich City Charlton Athletic’s attacking arrivals in the summer

Kanu’s desire to make dangerous runs behind the opponents’ backline was also noted by the Walsall boss, who is impressed by his calmness.

“Yes, I was [pleased for him], I thought that was part of our basics”, Sadler told Walsall’s media (2:26) when he was asked about Kanu’s goal.

“In terms of first contact, Aiden [Flint] wins a brilliant header, Jamille [Matt] looks after it and then plays him [Kanu] in.

“Then he shows that pace and calmness.

“He probably could have gone down and then the referee would have had a decision to have made of the defender, where he gets in front of him.

“But he shows that calmness and that awareness – it was similar to the goal he scored at home, I think, against Tranmere, where he kind of fools the defender in and then slots in the other side.

“He is a fantastic striker who constantly looks like he wants to run in behind and threaten the backline.”

Former striker Sam Parkin also recently namechecked the Charlton on-loan star, praising his fox-in-the-box nature.

Kanu now has six League Two goals in 12 starts and it remains to be seen if he will be able to help the Saddlers get promoted to League One by the end of the campaign.