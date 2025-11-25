Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view that Derby County missed Crystal Palace loanee David Ozoh against Watford at the weekend.

Ozoh is a product of Crystal Palace’s academy system and after impressing at the Rams last season during his loan spell, Derby decided to extend the Eagles loanee’s stay at Pride Park for another campaign.

This season Ozoh has been brilliant so far, forming a partnership with Bobby Clark in John Eustace’s midfield and ex-Derby star Shaun Barker thinks that the Crystal Palace loanee’s presence has helped the 20-year-old former Liverpool star.

The Palace starlet suffered a thigh injury in the game against Blackburn Rovers and missed Derby’s 3-2 defeat at home against Watford, where they were in the lead for 62 minutes.

Clarke, who recently stated that he is a fan of the midfielder’s talents, is of the view that Derby missed Ozoh in their midfield against Watford.

He thinks Clark and Ozoh have formed a good partnership, while the absence of the Crystal Palace star and Carlton Morris made Derby’s week a bad one.

“They missed David Ozoh and I am a big fan of him in central midfield”, Clarke said on What The EFL (19:29).

Fact Born in Spain Crystal Palace youth product Pro debut vs Newcastle United Capped by England U18s Derby County first loan spell David Ozoh facts

“He struck up a lovely combo with Bobby Clark for Derby and he missed this [game against Watford].

“I think he has a thigh injury, so in effect, Ozoh and Morris being out makes a bad week for Derby.”

Derby are set to face Swansea City tonight, which ex-Championship star Sam Parkin believes will be an ugly affair, but one the Rams will ultimately edge.

Ozoh has made 13 appearances so far for Derby in the league and Eustace will be hoping that the 20-year-old midfielder returns to action as soon as possible, especially with a busy December now looming.