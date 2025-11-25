George Wood/Getty Images

Halifax Town boss Adam Lakeland has admitted his side will face some very good players in the National League Cup fixture against Sunderland Under-21s this evening.

The young Black Cats will play their last fixture of the National League Cup group stage at the Shay Stadium and need a substantial win to have a chance of qualifying for the knockout round.

Lakeland’s side ended a four-match losing streak in all competitions against Solihull Moors, winning 3-0 at home, in their National League encounter on Saturday.

The Shaymen are currently second in Group D, having won the opening two games and manager Lakeland has made it clear his side will go into the game aiming to qualify for the knockout round.

“We have obviously won our opening two games in that competition”, Lakeland told Halifax Town’s in-house media (7:21).

“So now we have put ourselves in that position, we want to try and keep that run going.

“We’ll obviously be making a few changes to the team, but the players have been told that it’s our next game and we want to try and win it.”

Game Competition Halifax Town (A) National League Cup Bromley U21s (H) Premier League Cup Manchester City U21s (A) Premier League 2 Sunderland Under-21s next three games

Lakeland acknowledged that his side will be up against some very good young players at Sunderland Under-21s and is aware they will face a difficult task to get all three points.

“We know it’s going to be difficult because they have got some good young players and no game of football is easy.”

Graeme Murty’s young Black Cats beat Scunthorpe United 3-2 in their opening fixture of the National League Cup before losing 4-0 to Boston United and losing again on penalties to Gateshead.

Sunderland Under-21s go into tonight’s fixture on the back of three wins in all competitions in November and will look to carry on the winning streak.

Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris is likely to be keeping a close eye on the progress of the club’s talented youngsters in case they need to step up; Sunderland will lose a host of players to the Africa Cup of Nations this winter.