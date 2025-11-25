Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Leeds United man Aidy White believes that defender Gabriel Gudmundsson has been one of the better signings the club made in the summer transfer window.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke brought in the 26-year-old Swedish international from Lille early in the window in response to Junior Firpo’s contract at Elland Road running out.

Gudmundsson has nailed down a spot in Leeds’ team, featuring in all their Premier League games so far and despite the full-back’s own goal against Fulham early in the season, he earned praise from Whites legend Tony Dorigo.

Leeds are going through a horrible run of form and it continued on Sunday with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa, after which the quality of their attacking play was questioned.

Gudmundsson has also received criticism from a section of Leeds fanbase, but White defended the Swede and stated that he thinks that the 26-year-old has done well so far in most of the aspects of his game so far.

Although he admitted that Gudmundsson has been at fault for some of the goals Leeds conceded, giving the example of the Fulham game, he stressed that the full-back has still been one of the better signings of the summer.

“Overall he has done well in most aspects of his play; he has been at fault a couple of times for goals or occasions that have led to goals”, White said on BBC Radio Leeds (10:03).

“Unfortunately, one down at Fulham put him in the limelight a bit.

“But I think his overall play is good; for me, his final-third delivery could be better, as I have said in the past, which could take him to the next level.

“I do think he is probably one of the better signings that we brought in.”

After their loss against Aston Villa on Sunday, Farke’s side are in a tricky position, as they sit 18th in the league table with eleven points from 12 games, and pressure is mounting on the German manager to change the situation quickly.

It is open to question if Leeds will make a managerial change, but they have been warned against doing so given the limited options available to step into the post.