Richard Keys has admitted he cannot see how Daniel Farke is going to keep his job as manager of Leeds United.

A fourth loss in the last five matches at the weekend, defeat to Aston Villa, saw the Whites slide down to the relegation zone for the first time since being promoted.

Leeds were on top in the first half and not making that count was dubbed an ‘opportunity missed’ by one former Premier League player.

The loss added further pressure on an already under-fire German boss, especially as Leeds did look at replacing him last summer.

Keys himself made a big claim, insisting that club supremo Paraag Marathe had kicked off speculation surrounding the manager by offering his job to Jose Mourinho.

He has now reloaded his guns to raise further doubts about Farke’s credentials as the manager of the newly-promoted Premier League side by highlighting his record in the league, where he has won just nine of 61 matches in charge.

“I wonder if any of the decision makers at Leeds are thinking back to the start of the campaign when they considered firing Farke, despite the fact he’d won promotion?” Keys wrote on his blog.

“They should’ve done. And I’m not being smart now. I said so then.

Manager Win percentage Marcelo Bielsa 47% Jesse Marsch 29% Javi Gracia 25% Sam Allardyce 0% Daniel Farke 58% Win percentages of recent Leeds United managers

“Farke has got a terrific record getting teams out of the Championship. He’s done it three times, but he can’t keep a team in the Premier League.

“His record in the big league is awful – just six wins from 49 games at Norwich. And he lost 35 of the 49.

“You can add three more now from the 12 Leeds have played, but it’s still shocking. It really is.

“I don’t see how he survives.”

Keys believes that the key to Leeds surviving is their home form, something a former Whites star also recently suggested.

“Before a ball was kicked, I said they’d need to be really good at home to stand a chance of staying up.

“That’s still the case and Farke might be the man to do it if Leeds decide to stick not twist, but it’s a big call.”

Farke will be looking for backing in the winter transfer window, with Leeds having struggled to land the attacking targets he was keen on.

With goals an issue at Elland Road, Leeds will want to beef things up in the final third, regardless of who the manager is when the window opens.