Crewe Alexandra boss Lee Bell is delighted with Stoke City loanee Emre Tezgel’s commitment and the Alex boss hailed his ‘outstanding’ performance against Chesterfield on Saturday.

The Burton-born talent was very highly rated at the Potters when he joined them, as he made his debut three years ago, when he was only 16.

Back in January of 2022, he played in his first Stoke City game against Leyton Orient in the FA Cup, but he still has only 23 senior appearances for the Championship side to his name.

In the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, Tezgel was loaned out to Milton Keynes Dons, where he scored three times and provided three assists in his 17 appearances.

He has not been able to establish himself as a first-team player at Stoke, and in the summer, he was again loaned out, this time to League Two side Crewe Alexandra.

The 20-year-old struggled for game time initially, but he has completed the 90 minutes in the last five league games for the Railwaymen, contributing to five goals directly, including a hat-trick.

At the weekend, he scored again in a 3-3 frenetic draw against Chesterfield and Bell hailed the Stoke loanee for his amazing work rate throughout the game.

Game Competition Cambridge United (A) League Two Stockport County (H) EFL Trophy Newport County (H) League Two Crewe Alexandra’s next three games

The Alex boss insisted that Tezgel ran himself to the ground, which he believes players only do when they are committed.

“He was outstanding, and you can see that by his reaction that he is immersed with what we are trying to do”, Bell told his club’s media (3:25) when asked about the Stoke loanee’s performance.

“And being in this group, he is really invested in that.

“And again, the lad who slides in actually does quite well to make it a harder chance than what it was.

“But no, he was outstanding today, absolutely outstanding.

“If you are not committed, you don’t run yourself into the ground like he did.”

Bell has been praising Tezgel for a while now, as he recognised his predator’s instincts following his hat-trick against Grimsby Town, late last month.

Stoke have shown that they rate the former England youth international and handed him a new contract in the summer, when Leeds United were trying to sign him.