Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Forest Green Rovers boss Robbie Savage has revealed that he has spoken to Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche about potentially loaning players in, stressing that Dyche has promised to help him ahead of the game against Nottingham Forest Under-21s.

The Tricky Trees Under-21s are having a mixed campaign so far, as they currently sit 20th in the Premier League 2 table after nine games.

However, after losing their first two games in the National League Cup, Forest’s youngsters defeated Weladstone last month 2-0.

Wealdstone boss Sam Cox hailed Nottingham Forest Under-21s’ mentality and recognised them as the superior team against his side.

Now they are set to face National League outfit Forest Green Rovers tonight at the New Lawn in search of their second victory in the competition.

Savage’s side are pushing for a promotion back to the EFL and he admitted that he will be looking at Nottingham Forest Under-21s youngsters to potentially loan them in.

Savage also revealed that he spoke to Dyche about it and he insisted that the new Forest boss has agreed to help him with any potential loans.

Youngster Loan at George Murray-Jones Chester Josh Powell Colchester United Alfie Bradshaw Bracknell Town Cormac Daly Lincoln United Kyle McAdam Mansfield Town Jamie McDonnell Mansfield Town Joe Gardner Mansfield Town Donnell McNeilly Wycombe Wanderers Esapa Osong Motherwell Nottingham Forest youngsters currently out on loans

“Nottingham Forest will be a huge test”, Savage told FGR’s in-house media (4:15) when he was asked about the Forest Under-21s game.

“I spoke to Sean Dyche yesterday; I get on well with Dychey, spoke to him for ten minutes on the phone.

“And it is a competition where, if we spot a youngster who we think can benefit us and benefit them and their club with a loan, like we did with Harry Whitwell [a West Brom loanee], then it is a great opportunity for us to assess other players.

“I already spoke to Dychey, saying ‘if we recognise any of your players, can you help us in the loan market?’ And he said yes.

“That is the relationship I have with Premier League managers.

“I spoke to three or four this season who will help us if we spot a young talent and if they think they are ready, they can loan us their players.”

A Warren Joyce-coached Nottingham Forest Under-21s are in a good run of form as they have won three of their games, beating Leeds United Under-21s, Wolves Under-21s and Sunderland Under-21s in the process.

It remains to be seen if any of the Nottingham Forest Under-21s will be able to impress Savage with their performances to potentially have a January switch to Forest Green to experience senior first-team football.