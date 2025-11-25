Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Fixture: Marseille vs Newcastle United

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United lineup to lock horns with French giants Marseille in the Champions League this evening.

The Magpies scored a much-needed win in the Premier League at the weekend as they edged out Manchester City 2-1 at St James’ Park.

That continued a run which has gone on over the last four games which has seen Newcastle swap between wins and defeats.

Howe takes his men to face a Marseille side who crushed Nice 5-1 in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

Marseille lost their last Champions League outing, being turned over at the Stade Velodrome by Italian side Atalanta.

The French side will want to make home advantage count this evening against Newcastle, who currently sit a lofty sixth in the large 36-team league.

Marseille are just 25th in the league table, having won only one of their four matches so far.

Newcastle do start tonight as slight favourites, but a win at Marseille would still be a feather in their cap.

Newcastle have Nick Pope in goal, with a back four in front of him of Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Malick Thiaw and Dan Burn.

In midfield, Howe picks Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock, while Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes support Anthony Gordon in attack.

If the Newcastle boss needs to chop and change then he has options off the bench that include Nick Woltemade and Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Marseille

Pope, Livramento, Schar, Thiaw, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Barnes, Gordon

Substitutes: Thompson, Ramsdale, Hall, Botman, Joelinton, Elanga, Woltemade, Murphy, Ramsey, Miley, Alabi