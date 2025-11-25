Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Former Championship star Angus MacDonald has urged Southampton to give Tonda Eckert the manager’s job on a permanent basis, as he feels that there is no need to change the habit of winning under the German.

Saints were relegated from the Premier League last season and despite shaking things up at St Mary’s, the club experienced a poor start to life back in the second tier.

Will Still, who they chose to take the club forward, was sacked earlier this month, and 32-year-old German tactician Eckert is currently managing them as the interim boss.

The inexperienced German has been able to get a tune out of the Southampton team, as now they have won three Championship games on the bounce and climbed the table.

At the weekend, Southampton defeated an in-form Charlton Athletic by a massive 5-1 scoreline, which sees them sit 16th in the league table, only three points behind eighth-positioned Ipswich Town.

Eckert has not been afraid to make the big calls and started Cameron Bragg against Charlton, and he won big praise.

There has been talk that Eckert could get the job full time if Southampton’s form continues, though there have been voices warning them against that course of action.

Ex-Hull City man MacDonald, though, believes that the club should not disturb the run Southampton are currently on under the 32-year-old German.

Result Competition QPR 1-2 Southampton Championship Southampton 3-1 Sheffield Wednesday Championship Charlton Athletic 1-5 Southampton Championship Southampton’s last three results

He feels that the players and the fans are feeling secure under Eckert and he urged the St Mary’s outfit to give Eckert the chance to take the club forward.

“I think most Southampton fans and the players, I am sure, going – three wins out of three, something’s got to be working”, MacDonald said on EFL All Access (14:14) when he was asked what Saints should do regarding the managerial situation.

“And if you are higher up at the club, looking in, you probably are thinking, let’s stick with it.

“We go four, we go five [wins], it is a no-brainer really.

“Let’s not upset the apple cart, let’s get into them playoff places, what every Southampton fan wants and where the club should be, striving to be back in the Premier League.

“So, for me, people might disagree, but I would personally stick.

“And being a player, I would want that security, and I would want that balance around me, so yes, I would stick.”

Ex-Championship hitman Sam Parkin feels that giving Eckert the full time job would be a huge gamble.

Now it remains to be seen if Eckert will be able to win more of Saints’ upcoming games and possibly become Southampton’s next boss.