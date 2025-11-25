Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former Championship defender Angus MacDonald has insisted that new Norwich City boss Philippe Clement must find the best eleven and leaders in his team to tackle a relegation dogfight.

The Championship side’s move to give Liam Manning the responsibility to get the club back to the top failed miserably and now they have a new manager in the shape of Clement.

Former Rangers boss Clement was out of work for about nine months after the Gers sacked him in February.

The Belgian is back in management now, as he will try to take Norwich out of their current mess, as the Carrow Road outfit sit second-bottom in the league table, five points off safety.

Clement’s appointment, though, has received some criticism, as one former EFL star warned the Canaries about the Belgian’s past, claiming Rangers fans could not stand his brand of football.

Ex-Championship defender MacDonald did not mince his words and insisted that Norwich’s weekend loss against Leicester City was a welcome to English football, stressing their performance was not good at all.

The former Hull City star believes that the Belgian needs to find the leadership figures and his best eleven first to work out his next steps to steady the ship.

Club Country Waasland-Beveren Belgium Genk Belgium Club Brugge Belgium Monaco Monaco Rangers Scotland Norwich City England Clubs Philippe Clement has managed

“He needs to get into his squad, he needs to learn about the players, learn where things have gone wrong”, MacDonald said on EFL All Access (33:09) about what should be Clement’s first steps.

“And he also needs to find his best eleven and the eleven that are up for a dogfight, because that is what they are in.

“Bottom three of the Championship is not a place where you want to be, going into the festive period.

“I was there with Hull once, when I first signed, looking around, seeing the likes of Michael Dawson, and experienced Premier League players, who helped us through that.

“He has now got to dig deep within his group and find the characters, find the leaders, find his best eleven.

“I would also say, find your first win, because the weekend was sort of a welcome to the Championship, welcome to English football.

“Because it was not a good result or a performance from them.”

Clement has experience managing European giants like Monaco, Genk and Club Brugge before he came to manage in the UK.

The Canaries face Oxford United tonight, and QPR at the weekend, and the Belgian has only limited time to assess his squad.