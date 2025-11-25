Jasper Wax/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke believes that Southampton‘s young midfielder Cameron Bragg was outstanding against Charlton Athletic in the 5-1 win and is going to play in the next game against Leicester City tonight.

Interim Saints manager Tonda Eckert gave the 20-year-old his first start of the season against the Addicks in the absence of Flynn Downes.

Bragg did not disappoint, registering impressive statistics and helping the team not only by creating chances, but also by winning duels and making tackles.

His first outing of the campaign came against Blackburn Rovers, a game which was lost 2-1, and where he played for nine minutes.

Against Charlton Athletic, Clarke highlighted a number of statistics from the youngster.

Clarke said on What The EFL (4.38): “Cameron Bragg, 20 years of age, I think he made his debut at Blackburn in what was a bit of a miserable game.

“And he starts him in this one, Flynn Downes wasn’t quite right.

“Starts him in centre-mid, completes 44 or 46 passes, wins eight of eleven duels, wins four of six tackles and creates two chances.”

Judging by his performance in the convincing win over Charlton, Clarke is confident of seeing the 20-year-old being involved again in the next game against Leicester and dubbed him ‘absolutely outstanding’.

“Cameron Bragg, I think you are going to play the next game, mate.

Appearance Newcastle (A) Sunderland (H) Ipswich (A) Burnley (H) Manchester City (A) Derby County (H) Tottenham (A) Cameron Bragg’s Premier League 2 appearances this season

“That was absolutely outstanding.”

The majority of Bragg’s football this season has been played for Southampton’s Under-21s side in the Premier League 2, under the watchful eye of Eckert.

Leadership is another quality that Bragg could well bring to the first team as he has been wearing the captain’s armband for Southampton’s Under-21s.

Saints have now won all three of the games Eckert has been in charge for, but the club were cautioned recently that appointing him as their new permanent boss would be a mistake.

Eckert will do his case no harm though if he can lead Southampton to another win, against Leicester at St Mary’s tonight.