Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Everton manager David Moyes has commended goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for his incredible saves after he kept a clean sheet in the club’s first win against Manchester United at Old Trafford since 2013.

Monday night proved to be a significant day for Moyes as his ten-man Everton side put up a brave performance in a memorable win for the Toffees.

The 1-0 victory at Old Trafford was the first time Moyes had won at the ground as an opposition manager.

The Merseyside club were reduced to ten after just 13 minutes when Idrissa Gueye was sent off for striking team-mate Michael Keane, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s curling effort at the half-hour mark proved to be the winner.

Moyes’ side had to dig deep to come away with three points in Manchester and had England shot-stopper Pickford, who proved to be an impenetrable last line of defence making six saves, to thank.

The Scot was delighted by his number 1’s performance and claimed him to be as good a goalkeeper as anyone.

He further remarked that his side would have needed Pickford’s heroics on Monday night regardless of their numerical disadvantage.

“That’s what Jordan is. He’s as good a goalkeeper as anybody”, Moyes told the BBC.

Club Darlington Alfreton Town Burton Albion Carlisle United Bradford City Preston North End Jordan Pickford’s loan spells

“His saves are incredible.

“We were going to need him with eleven men never mind ten.”

The victory was Everton’s first at the stadium since winning in December 2013 when Moyes was in charge of the Red Devils.

The Monday night win has put the Toffees eleventh in the table above their local rivals and defending Premier League champions Liverpool, who are a place below.

On being above Liverpool, Moyes remarked that he had not thought much about it as it is something his side have not managed very often.

“I hadn’t thought of that for one moment.

“It’s not something we’ve done very often.”

This result is a dent to the resurgent Red Devils who had gone five games without a loss under manager Ruben Amorim for the first time since his appointment prior to the Everton encounter.

Everton will face Newcastle United at home on Saturday as they look to extend their two-match winning streak in the Premier League.