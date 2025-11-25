Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke does not see Ryan Mason surviving as West Brom boss if he cannot turn the Baggies’ campaign around in the next two games.

There were eyebrows raised in some quarters at West Brom going for a rookie manager in the shape of Mason, who was tempted from Tottenham Hotspur to take over.

West Brom though banked on the 34-year-old to make them promotion contenders, but so far that plan is not working out.

The Baggies are a lowly 17th in the Championship table and have only scored 16 goals in their 16 games, conceding 19 in the process.

There have been questions raised about Mason’s approach, with one former Championship star remarking that the Baggies are just too narrow in their play.

West Brom are due to play host to Birmingham City on Wednesday night and Clarke sees it as certainly a tough game for the Baggies.

“That is more of a derby against Birmingham at home and not an easy game looking at Birmingham’s form”, Clarke said on What The EFL (10.57).

Club Tottenham Hotspur Yeovil Town Doncaster Rovers Millwall Lorient Swindon Town Hull City Clubs Ryan Mason played for

Clarke believes that the Birmingham game, along with the Swansea City clash that follows it, will be crucial for Mason as he seeks to keep his job as West Brom boss.

“If he lasts beyond that, Swansea at home will be seen as an absolute must-win.

“They have got to beat Swansea at home and if they don’t, then I don’t think Ryan Mason survives two games.”

The former winger does though hold some admiration for Mason as a manager, despite admitting what West Brom have served up is not good enough.

“It is harsh in a way because there is a smart football brain there and he can organise a team.

“They have been defensively very solid.

“They have been good out of possession by and large. But he has been a bit cautious; they haven’t scored enough goals.

“Six wins from 16 isn’t good enough for West Brom. They are 17th.

“Even though they have not got the spending power of some these days they have got to be top half.”

West Brom have lost four of their last six league games, winning just one, against Oxford United at the Hawthorns.