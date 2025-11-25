Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Alex Rae is of the view that the Gers will need to offload Nicolas Raskin in the January transfer window if he does not extend his contract.

The 24-year-old Belgian international fell out with Russell Martin early in the season, due to which he was frozen out of the squad and gathered interest from Premier League outfits Crystal Palace and Wolves but stayed at the club.

Under new manager Danny Rohl, Raskin has been excellent so far and with him set to enter the last 18 months of his contract, Besiktas have him on their transfer wish list.

Rangers spent heavily in the summer transfer window and with Rohl in, they might once again look at the January window to get more new faces in.

Rae is of the view that Raskin is someone that Rangers should look to offload if the Belgian does not agree to extend his contract.

He stressed that next summer, when Raskin enters the final year of his contract, he will have the upper hand to decide his future and reminded the Gers that his departure could help them in terms of being on the right side of the UEFA’s financial rules.

“The one thing, in terms of financial fair play is that you really need to look at Nico Raskin in January”, Rae said on PLZ Soccer (10:30).

Game Competition Braga (H) Europa League Falkirk (H) Europa League Dundee United (A) Scottish Premiership Rangers’ next three games

“The reason being is if he does not extend his contract, then you have to punt him.

“He is in the last 18 months of his contract, so obviously when you get to the summer, you are doing the last year; all the cards are with the player.

“So for me you really need to address that in this window.”

Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel recently stated that the Ibrox outfit should consider selling Raskin as he is not someone who will be the difference between them winning the Scottish Premiership or not.

Raskin has featured 22 times in all competitions this season, with two goals and four assists so far to show for it.