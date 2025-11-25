Richard Keys believes that Wolves needed to beat Crystal Palace to capitalise on the feel-good factor Rob Edwards arrived with, but now he has got a ‘job and a half on at Molineux’.

A new era was ushered in when Edwards took charge of his first game as manager of the under-pressure Premier League club, having swapped Middlesbrough for Wolves.

Despite being advised by a number of former players not to take the Wolves post, Edwards jumped at the opportunity.

Wolves’ issues with finding the back of the net continued at the weekend as Crystal Palace capitalised and condemned them to yet another defeat – their tenth of the season – winning 2-0.

Palace had good control of most of the game at Molineux as the new manager bounce effect failed to take hold for Wolves.

Keys is of the view that the club look ‘dead in the water’ and are not even good enough to capitalise on the feel-good factor following a new manager’s arrival.

He believes they desperately needed to beat Crystal Palace to have any chance.

“Wolves look dead in the water – despite changing coaches, which is why it’s always a tricky decision to make”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“I think they’re too far back.

“They needed to beat Palace to have a sniff of a chance and capitalise on the ‘feel good’ factor Rob Edwards arrived with.

Game Nottingham Forest (H) Manchester United (H) Arsenal (A) Brentford (H) Liverpool (A) Manchester United (A) Wolves’ December games

“A year ago, Saints were bottom with four points and never looked like getting out of trouble.”

Keys admits he is a fan of Edwards, but thinks the job is simply huge now.

“I like Edwards and I wish him well but he’s got a job and a half on at Molineux.”

Scoring goals continues to be an issue for Wolves and recently that led former top flight winger Perry Groves to insist it is the reason he cannot see them surviving.

A busy festive period could make or break Wolves’ hopes, with no fewer than six games in December.

First however, they finish off November by heading to Aston Villa.