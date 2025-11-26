Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

Birmingham City skipper Christoph Klarer has given a glowing account of Blues’ manager Chris Davies, who he insists drives him every day and urges him to improve.

The 25-year-old, who arrived from German side Darmstadt 98 in the summer of 2024, has gone on to become an ever-present and hugely important figure in Davies’ team.

He has not only been rewarded with the captain’s armband, but has also been given a new long-term deal to secure his future at Birmingham and potentially see him turning out in the Premier League for Blues.

The defender has earned the praise of manager Davies, who is of the opinion that Klarer has the potential to grow even further and has not reached his peak yet.

Klarer has praised the manager in return, insisting that Davies teaches players how to work hard and show up every day.

Asked about what he has learned from the manager, the skipper told Blues’ TV (5.58): “A lot. First of all is that you need to work hard every single day.

“You need to show up every single day.”

Klarer further took time to give an insight into his role as the captain of the team, stressing the importance of delivering on every occasion.

He is ready to represent Birmingham in the right way and through the right values.

Club Years Southampton 2020 St Polten (loan) 2020 Fortuna Dusseldorf 2020-2023 Darmstadt 2023-2024 Birmingham City 2024- Christoph Klarer’s career history

“I am aware that in my position as the captain, people are going to judge you every single day.

“You are going to be on the spotlight a little bit more.

“So you can’t just pick and choose when you want to show up.

“You are always a role model for everyone else.

“You represent the club and the values of the team.

“So, I am well aware of that.”

Klarer also added that he views Davies as an ‘elite’ manager and thinks himself lucky to be able to play under him.

He added: “He is someone who drives me every day, urges me to improve, work hard.

“I am very fortunate, we all are very fortunate to have him here because he is an elite manager.

“He will definitely improve us and make us better every single day.”

Davies did come under pressure at Birmingham earlier this season, when Blues were not living up to expectations and it was even claimed his job was at risk.

Blues though have since turned their form around and are now looking upwards in the Championship.

Davies did vow earlier this season that by the end of the campaign, Birmingham fans will be ‘very happy’.