Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has highlighted the qualities that make Randal Kolo Muani a likeable player for him, talking up the Frenchman’s strengths.

The French international is currently on loan at Tottenham from Paris Saint-Germain, but injury disrupted his start in north London.

Frank revealed who caused Kolo Muani a dead leg in training, but now that he is back fit he has already impressed one former Tottenham star, who feels he can become a real player for the club.

Kolo Muani will hope for a run of games in the team at Tottenham to start to make his mark and Frank admires his qualities.

Now Frank has pinpointed the reasons behind his love for the PSG loanee, insisting that he loves Kolo Muani’s link-up play, his ability to run in behind and also his skills in one-versus-one situations.

“Randal, I like his link-up play”, Frank said at a press conference ahead of Tottenham’s Champions League match against Kolo Muani’s parent club PSG.

“I think he’s very good at that and his ability to run in behind.

“His one-vs-one and he’s also good in the box.”

Player On loan from Joao Palhinha Bayern Munich Randal Kolo Muani Paris Saint-Germain Tottenham Hotspur’s loan stars

Frank also took time to throw light on his team’s strategy of taking risks, insisting that in the upcoming matches, they could become bolder; there was criticism of how Tottenham approached the loss at Arsenal.

“I think we do [take risks]. We could [take] more.

“We should do all we can to create more chances.

“That is what we’re working on.”

Following Tottenham’s dismantling by Arsenal at the weekend, ex-Spurs defender Ramon Vega criticised the boss, insisting that he is not the right man for the Lilywhites.

Frank will be looking for his side to provide a response in the Champions League tonight, but doing that at PSG will be easier said than done.

The match could see Kolo Muani in action, despite the player being at Tottenham on loan from PSG, and if he is involved he will be keen to make an impact against his parent club.