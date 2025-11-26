Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that he fully expects the Gers board to back new manager Danny Rohl in January, despite the tough nature of the window.

The club’s American owners are in the process of recruiting a new CEO and a sporting director after they parted ways with Patrick Stewart and Kevin Thelwell on Monday.

With a new hierarchy set to be put in place in the coming weeks, fans could feel sceptical about their team’s ability to be active in the January transfer market, especially given heavy spending in the summer.

Former striker Gordon Dalziel believes that there are too many average players in the current Rangers squad though and his opinion has been backed up by Tam McManus, who feels the need for the Gers to sign up to three centre-halves in January.

Despite the current hiccups, Ferguson has backed the board to support manager Rohl in January, though signing players will not be easy.

“I think they will try and back him as much as they can, I have no doubt about that”, Ferguson said on Go Radio (11.37).

Ferguson stressed that some of the new players who have not proven up to the task will need to be moved on and that is not an easy task.

Striker Bojan Miovski Danilo Youssef Chermiti Mikey Moore Rangers’ current striking options

“But the tough thing for the new manager is that a lot of his players are on long-term contracts.

“It is easy saying, right, I want to get rid of A, B, C and D.

“But other clubs have got to want these players.

“Plus, you need to get money in for them.

“So, it is going to be a tough one in January, but I fully expect them to back the manager as much as they can.”

It remains to be seen how Rangers go about their transfer business in January, having already spent a significant amount in the summer.

They could also be tested for players they would like to keep, such as Nicolas Raskin.

However, Raskin has yet to sign a new contract and one former Rangers star feels if he does not, he will need to be sold in January.