Norwich City manager Philippe Clement has stressed that he will need time to get the Canaries back on track, but is delighted with the support he has received internally since taking the job.

The former Rangers boss was recently handed the job at Carrow Road, with Norwich having sacked Liam Manning after a disastrous start to the Championship season.

Clement’s first match at the helm came on Saturday against Birmingham City, where the Canaries suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Chris Davies’ men; Jay Stansfield and Marvin Ducksch each scored twice for the Blues, leaving Norwich with only a consolation goal.

On Tuesday night, the Carrow Road side took on Oxford United and produced a lively performance, recording a total of 15 shots, with Jovon Makama converting a chance in the 29th minute, as it ended 1-1.

Heartbreak struck for Norwich in the final minute when Filip Krastev converted a loose ball to snatch a draw for Oxford United.

Clement noted that the shift in energy and attitude was clear between the two fixtures played under him, adding that fans also recognised the improvement, which explained their positive reaction despite the result yielding only a point.

Tactically, Clement observed a significant step forward in just seven days in charge and thinks that it was a step forward from the Birmingham game.

Manager Reign Daniel Farke 2017-2021 Dean Smith 2021-2022 David Wagner 2023-2024 Johannes Hoff Thorup 2024-2025 Liam Manning 2025 Philippe Clement 2025- Recent Norwich City managers

The Belgian added that he is delighted with the support he is receiving at Carrow Road, but cautioned that there is much to do to rebuild and time will be needed.

Clement told Canaries TV when asked about an improved performance: “Yes clearly, I think it was for everybody.

“That’s also why – because of that, a lot of fans, although they are disappointed not winning, still were positive after the game, and that you saw also.

“Because the team showed better structure, better offensive actions.”

Adding what comes next, Clement said: “To continue with the hard work, there is nothing else to do.

“Every moment my eyes are open, I’m busy with all those things.

“I have to say I feel a lot of support in the building, with a lot of people who want to help, who want to make things better.

“Not only the players, but also the staff around.

“So, we need to continue that story in the next week, the next month.

“Rome is not built in one day; it will not be the case now.”

The result leaves Norwich sitting second from bottom in the Championship table, having picked up just two wins from their 17 league outings so far.

Supporters will seek immediate answers, but with injuries affecting the squad, Clement has urged patience, noting that the return to form will take time.

Clement has been told by one former Championship star that he will need to find the leaders in the Norwich squad.

Next up, Norwich have another home clash as QPR make the trip to Carrow Road and Clement will hope that he can guide the Canaries to what would, remarkably, be their first win since the end of August.