Michael Regan/Getty Images

Talk that Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is a contender to replace Arne Slot at Liverpool is ‘nonsense’, according to journalist Dominic King.

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool are in a dismal run of form at the moment and find themselves 12th in the table, even behind local rivals Everton, having lost five of the last six league games and also getting knocked out of the EFL Cup.

The Reds started the season with seven successive wins in all competitions after losing on penalties to Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace in the Community Shield season opener at Wembley.

Another defeat to the Eagles, this time in the league, kickstarted a horrid run of matches for Slot’s side, who lost the next three games, including a defeat against rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

Liverpool registered some notable wins in the Champions League, but their Premier League form has not seen much improvement with the Reds losing 3-0 twice, against Manchester City and then versus relegation battling Nottingham Forest either side of the latest international break.

The display against Nottingham Forest raised alarm, with one former star saying it looked as if the players did not want to be out on the pitch.

The poor showing has come after the Premier League winning Reds spent the most amount of money out of any English club this summer and broke their own transfer record twice in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Slot has come in for some heavy criticism and it has been suggested he could be sacked and replaced by Nagelsmann.

However, talk current Germany coach Nagelsmann could be the replacement for the Dutchman is wide of the mark.

Manager Nationality Jurgen Klopp German Oliver Glasner German Andoni Iraola Spanish Xabi Alonso Spanish Julian Nagelsmann German Favourites to become the next Liverpool manager

The German was not considered a candidate to replace former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp when he stepped down after the end of the 2023/24 season.

Slot retains the trust of the Liverpool hierarchy amid the poor showings and is not expected to be sacked, with the club not planning to make a managerial change.

Nagelsmann is likely to lead the Germany national team at the upcoming 2026 World Cup in the USA.

Slot is experiencing the most difficult time of his Liverpool spell and faces an uphill task in bringing the Reds back to winning ways in the busy upcoming period.

He will hope to turn matters around soon, otherwise speculation over his position will only grow.