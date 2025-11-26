Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Andy Halliday does not believe that the decision to sack Patrick Stewart and Kevin Thelwell was a knee-jerk reaction from the Gers’ American owners.

The 49ers put faith in Stewart and Thelwell to steer the ship at Ibrox as CEO and sporting director, respectively.

In those capacities, the duo supervised the appointment of Russell Martin as the manager of the club and also invested a potential £10m in signing an unproven Youssef Chermiti from Everton.

Warnings were issued to Thelwell over the Chermiti deal, with claims that the sporting director would feel the pressure if the big-money signing failed.

Question marks were raised again when, under the watchful eyes of Thelwell and Stewart, Rangers failed to get in Steven Gerrard or Kevin Muscat as their manager.

Halliday believes that the debacle regarding managerial appointment might have triggered the reaction from the American owners, Paraag Marathe and Andrew Cavenagh.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if it was on the back of the managerial recruitment process that this decision was made”, Halliday said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (24.08).

Person Exit date Russell Martin 05/10 Patrick Stewart 24/11 Kevin Thelwell 24/11 Notable Rangers exits

“I don’t think for one moment that this is a knee-jerk reaction and this is something that has been happening in the last couple of days and the decision was made.

“I don’t think there is any doubt from the outside looking at it that Steven Gerrard was the first man on the shortlist and then it was Kevin Muscat before it was Danny Rohl.

“And the fact that they never managed to get the first man on the shortlist or the second man on the shortlist, I wouldn’t be surprised if that was the reason the decision was made.”

The sacking of the pair has been greeted with delight by a number of Rangers fans.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan is amongst those to have weighed in, explaining that he had a belief that Stewart was not the right man for Rangers.