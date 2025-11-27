Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Liverpool star Charlie Adam has told Arne Slot he has to do something as the Reds’ current run of form simply cannot go on.

Slot’s team succumbed to yet another disappointing defeat on Wednesday night, this time conceding three second-half goals to eventually be crushed 4-1 at Anfield by Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

It was Liverpool’s ninth defeat in the last 12 games and piled further pressure on an already pressurised manager, with fans now openly debating whether he should keep his job.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has been mooted as a potential replacement, though those suggestions were quickly played down on Merseyside.

Adam, while expressing his feelings about the team, insisted that there is fear and a real lack of confidence around the Liverpool squad at the moment.

“There is a real fear around this team at the moment, there is a real lack of confidence”, Adam said on talkSPORT (26th November, 21:51).

The solutions, Adam believes, have to be found within the squad because the level of performance and results Liverpool are producing at the moment cannot continue.

Game Competition West Ham (A) Premier League Sunderland (H) Premier League Leeds United (A) Premier League Liverpool’s next three games

“It is not good but these Liverpool fans are going to be hurting, the players are going to be hurting”, Adam added.

“And it is only them that can change at the moment.

“The manager has to feel or find something within this group because it can’t go on.

“It can’t stay the way it has been going on, nine defeats in 12 is horrendous form.”

The former Liverpool midfielder believes that, along with low confidence, there is also a lack of energy in the team.

“I don’t want to say that this is it, but it feels like this team has lost its energy, its feel around the game and the real confidence is shocked to pieces.

“They were all over the place and it is only the players who can fix it.

“That group of players have to sit down, talk about it, look at the mistakes, work hard and look to find the solutions.”

Liverpool’s domestic form has been disastrous and the Reds did take some comfort in better Champions League displays.

Now though their poor form has leaked onto the European front.

They now have a job in hand to stop the freefall when they face West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Former Premier League star Mikey Gray insisted that the Reds are as bad as he has seen them after seeing them suffer a 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.