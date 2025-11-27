Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus believes that the Germany national team have need for another star in attack, suggesting that Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade cannot be relied upon alone.

The Magpies signed the German from Stuttgart after they agreed to a giant €90m package with the Bundesliga side; Michael Ballack dubbed the fee ‘insane’, with Bayern Munich refusing to pay it.

British record transfer signing Alexander Isak, who joined Liverpool, is yet to score a Premier League goal, but Woltemade has made an immediate impact at Newcastle.

He has already netted six goals in 16 games for the St James’ Park outfit and has shown his lethal nature for his country as well.

Woltemade had a brilliant international break this month, as he scored three goals for Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany side.

The 23-year-old frontman has now scored four goals in Germany’s last three games, but one Germany legend thinks the country need another option as they cannot just rely on Woltemade.

Matthaus, who played 150 times for the Germany national team, urged the German FA to bring in Stuttgart’s Deniz Undav, who played at Premier League side Brighton.

Striker Club Jonathan Burkardt Eintracht Frankfurt Nick Woltemade Newcastle United Strikers in most recent Germany squad

The 64-year-old stressed that Germany have problems in their frontline, emphasising that they cannot rely on Woltemade alone, despite his brilliant form.

“His [Undav] goals and performances speak for him”, Matthaus was quoted as saying by German journalist Leon Potuzhek.

“We have problems up front, can’t rely only on Woltemade.

“He brings good vibes.

“That’s important when you’re sitting together for seven weeks until the final.”

Recently, Newcastle summer arrival Malick Thiaw hailed the 23-year-old striker for his undisputed quality, also stressing that Woltemade helped him settle at St James’ Park.

Newcastle will be keen to see Woltemade keep up his fine form, which would be a win-win for Germany, as they look for the striker to head into the World Cup at his very best.