Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Journalist Mark Guidi believes that the Celtic hierarchy ‘really missed out’ by not signing Lennon Miller in the summer, with the now Udinese player wanted by Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic had held a long-standing interest in Miller, who earned a reputation for himself for being one of the brightest young Scottish talents.

Bhoys great John Hartson even claimed in March this year that Miller, then of Motherwell, would be able to walk into the Celtic team.

Interest in Lennon piqued in the summer transfer window, with Italian pair Udinese and Bologna also joining Celtic in the race for the player Motherwell valued at €6.5m.

Italian sides have shown keen interest in Scottish talents in recent windows and Miller continued the trend.

Ultimately, it was Udinese who eventually won the race to sign him and Miller has gone on to play five games overall for their first-team.

Guidi believes that Miller was there for the taking for the Scottish champions, but despite Rodgers wanting him, the hierarchy failed to get the job done, though they should have.

Club Years Motherwell 2022-2025 Udinese 2025- Lennon Miller’s career history

The journalist pointed out that Celtic regularly get players who want to stay for a while and then move on, making it important to fresh up the team.

He stressed in Miller, the Bhoys ‘really missed out’.

Guidi said on Go Radio (33.56): “Most players get a turnaround for two or three [seasons] and move them on.

“That is why Celtic have really missed out by not signing Lennon Miller.

“Brendan Rodgers wanted him through the door, one of the best young talents in Scottish football and British football.

“He was there for Celtic to go on and get a hold of and they missed the boat.

“The hierarchy did not get the deal over the line.”

Miller was handed his full international debut for Scotland in June at the age of just 18 and there are big things expected of him as he continues to develop, now in Italian football.

Celtic’s inability to get deals done in the transfer market eventually led to a fallout with Rodgers, who resigned, while a section of fans have also been left deeply unhappy with the way the club is being run at present.