Former Scotland international Alan Rough is of the view that Brendan Rodgers’ success with Leicester City ticks a big box for Leeds United to consider him as a replacement for Daniel Farke.

The Yorkshire outfit, following promotion to the Premier League last season, kept faith in Farke, but there are questions over whether that was the right decision given their status in the bottom three at present.

Richard Keys recently insisted he does not know how Farke has so far kept his job and will continue to keep it, while there has been open season on suggesting possible replacements.

Journalist Alex Crook cautioned Leeds though early this month to not be hasty in sacking Farke, as he pointed out that not many options are available in the market.

Rodgers however has been floated as a possible contender if Farke does go.

The Northern Irishman, who won an FA Cup with Leicester City, parted ways with Celtic after a disappointing start to the season, having been unhappy at a lack of backing at Parkhead.

Rough admits that Rodgers does have big time experience, gained at Liverpool, but believes what he did at Leicester makes him attractive for Leeds.

He thinks that Leeds’ ambitions could well make for a tempting job for Rodgers.

“He ticks the English Premiership box”, Rough said on the PLZ Soccer show (10:50).

Club Watford Reading Swansea City Liverpool Celtic Leicester City Clubs Brendan Rodgers has managed

“He has done it with Liverpool, very, very well.

“The Leicester one would tick a bigger box as far as Leeds United are concerned because they obviously think they should be up there, in the top six or whatever.

“They definitely have money to spend, which he will be quite happy with.

“Again, Leeds are a very, very big club, not as big as, obviously, Liverpool and all that, but they are a big club with ambition and they have got these owners behind them who do not want to be where they are now.”

Farke will be hoping to keep hold of his job and then be backed when the January transfer window opens for business.

Whether Leeds will choose to do that though remains to be seen and may well be dependent upon results in the coming weeks.