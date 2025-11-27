Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Birmingham City midfielder Tommy Doyle believes Blues did something important by being able to avoid defeat away at West Brom on Wednesday evening.

Chris Davies’ men looked to be heading to defeat in the Championship clash, but managed to register a come-from-behind 1-1 draw against Ryan Mason’s West Brom at the Hawthorns.

It kept them within touching distance of the playoffs, with just two points separating them from sixth placed Preston North End.

The rise up the table has boosted Davies, who had been under pressure at St Andrew’s.

Birmingham star Christoph Klarer, has termed the boss ‘elite’, describing Davies as someone who drives him every day.

Having been close to losing at West Brom, Doyle insists it was important that Birmingham were able to dig out an equaliser and avoid defeat.

With a home game against Watford up next, the Birmingham midfielder is keen to make St Andrew’s advantage count and focus on recovery in the lead up to the clash.

Game Competition Watford (H) Championship Southampton (A) Championship QPR (A) Championship Birmingham City’s next three games

“100 per cent [we can use the way draw as a platform]”, Doyle told Blues TV (2:13).

“The most important thing when you are away, if you can’t win, make sure you don’t lose.

“I think that was important that we did that tonight.

“Going on to Monday, we are back at home we know how strong we are there. So, yes, we need to get right at it again.

“Got a few more days to recover, which is nice and we will be ready to go again.”

Watford, now under Javi Gracia, have gone unbeaten over their last five games and played out a 1-1 draw against Preston earlier this week.

The Hornets will be looking to climb the table and push for a playoff spot themselves, something which makes the clash with Birmingham potentially all the more important.