Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Leeds United summer signing Gabriel Gudmundsson has refused to sound the alarm about the Whites’ Premier League form, insisting that it is only November and nothing is going to be decided at this stage of the season.

The side that largely dominated the Championship last season have struggled to keep away from the drop zone in the Premier League, despite a summer of heavy spending.

Leeds are now inside the bottom three and lost 2-1 to Aston Villa at the weekend in a result one former top flight star dubbed a missed opportunity.

Following the loss, former defender Aidy White insisted that the summer recruitment model has failed to fully work at the Yorkshire club.

Results have led to pressure on Daniel Farke, with Richard Keys expressing his surprise the German has kept his job.

However, despite the poor form, Leeds star Gudmundsson is refusing to be pessimistic and insists that hard work is being put in to turn things around.

“We are all behind everyone in the club. We are working to come through”, Gudmundsson told BBC Radio Leeds.

Result Competition Leeds United 1-2 Aston Villa Premier League Nottingham Forest 3-1 Leeds United Premier League Brighton 3-0 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United’s last three results

“We are all behind everyone in the club. We are working to come through.

“We know we have a plan each game to play with, and it’s football; things happen.

“We need to adapt to certain games depending on which team you’re playing and their qualities.

“We have to accept sometimes that we are losing, and when we are winning, we are winning.”

Seconding the opinion of team-mate Joe Rodon, who urged the Whites to start fast in away games so that they can be better on the road, Gudmundsson added: “When we are playing at home, we feel very good. I think everyone can see that as well, but when we are playing away, we need to step up.

“The performances are there, but we just need to make sure we get the points.”

The left-back is refusing to sound the alarm at Leeds and stressed there is still a long way to go in the season.

Gudmundsson insists nothing is decided in November.

“It’s only November and nothing is going to be decided here.

“We are all sticking together and working hard.

“We know what we can do, we have a good group and we will figure this out.”

With Leeds struggling, questions are being asked about the makeup of the side and Farke’s selections.

Joel Piroe, who top scored in the Championship for Leeds with 19 goals last season, has regularly been overlooked by Farke.

A former Leeds star claimed recently that is because he lacks the mobility for the current system.