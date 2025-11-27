Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Feyenoord vs Celtic

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Celtic boss Martin O’Neill has selected his starting lineup and substitutes to go up against Feyenoord in the Europa League this evening.

While the Bhoys have scored impressive results under O’Neill domestically, that upswing has yet to translate onto the European scene.

They have headed to Holland to lock horns with Robin van Persie’s Feyenoord and if they could win at De Kuip it would be a real feather in O’Neill’s cap.

Celtic do have work to do to climb into the playoff spots in the Europa League table and they currently have four points from four games.

That is more than Feyenoord, who have only picked up three points, winning one game and losing three.

Feyenoord head into the clash on the back of three straight defeats and four losses in the last five games.

The two clubs came up against each other in the Champions League in 2023, with Celtic winning at home and Feyenoord doing the same.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal this evening, while at the back O’Neill goes with a four of Colby Donovan, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

In midfield, Celtic select Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Arne Engels, while Yang and Luke McCowan support Daizen Maeda.

If O’Neill needs to shake things up then he has options to pick from on the bench and they include Benjamin Nygren and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Celtic Lineup vs Feyenoord

Schmeichel, Donovan, Trusty, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Engels, Hatate, Yang, McCowan, Maeda

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Doohan, Nygren, Balikwisha, Iheanacho, Tounekti, Kenny, Bernardo, Murray, Ralston, Hale, Isiguzo