Former Championship striker Sam Parkin is of the view that Blackburn Rovers can, at best, come away with a draw from Wrexham, with the home side ‘flying defensively’.

Wrexham notched up a win against Bristol City earlier this week and in the process, extended their unbeaten run to seven games in the Championship.

Blackburn meanwhile fell at home to Queens Park Rangers, losing 1-0 to a 78th minute Paul Smyth goal.

Now the Ewood Park outfit are due to travel to face Wrexham and Parkin thinks they will only at the most come away with a point, although he ultimately thinks the hosts will prevail.

Wrexham’s defensive strength, Parkin feels, will be too high a barrier for Blackburn to surmount.

Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show (19:30): “I mean very very lacklustre Blackburn last night and obviously their major successes have been on the road, haven’t they?

“So, you have to factor that in here.

“I think I read they’ve [Wrexham] conceded nine goals in the last 11 maybe.

“So they’re flying defensively.

“I quite like the 2-1 again.

“I think it’s a draw or it’s a home win. I don’t see Blackburn winning there.

“I’ll go 2-1 Wrexham.”

Wrexham’s unbeaten seven game run is the longest current streak in the Championship and it has been aided through five clean sheets across those seven games.

Blackburn have won all their last three away games, but their form has been inconsistent, leading to Rovers languishing in 18th spot.

Parkin last month lauded Wrexham’s recruitment for allowing the Welsh side to show ‘more growth’ than Birmingham City.

Another former Championship striker backed Wrexham, along with Birmingham, to push for promotion once the new players had gelled.

On current form, Wrexham are making true both pundits’ predictions, but the Welsh club will want to take it game-by-game rather than dream big.

Wrexham will have a week’s break after the Blackburn game on Saturday, but Rovers will play again on Tuesday, when they welcome Ipswich Town, meaning a short turnaround will have manager Valerien Ismael considering rotating his squad.