Former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has questioned the players’ mentality, blasting on-loan defender from Wolves, Nasser Djiga, for his mistake against Braga.

Even though Danny Rohl has overseen some positive results since he arrived at Ibrox, the Gers are yet to do anything of note in the Europa League.

The Glasgow giants have won all four of their Scottish Premiership games under Rohl, but Celtic knocked them out of the Scottish League Cup earlier this month, denying them the chance to play in the final of the competition.

On Thursday night, James Tavernier gave Rangers the lead against Baga in the Europa League, but Gabri Martinez’s equaliser in the second half saw them secure only a point at Ibrox as it ended 1-1.

Halliday criticised his former side for not concentrating properly during the game, which he stressed, caused them to concede the goal.

The Portuguese outfit found their goal after Rodrigo Zalazar was sent off in the 61st minute and Halliday insisted that Braga were not threatening the Gers backline.

The former Rangers man did not mince his words and slammed Wolves loanee Djiga for misjudgement, which denied the Scottish giants their first Europa League win of the season.

Club Country Vitesse Netherlands Basel Switzerland Nimes France Red Star Belgrade Serbia Wolves England Rangers Scotland Clubs Nasser Djiga has played for

“I think one of the biggest criticisms you’ve got is that mental side”, Halliday said on BBC Sportsound about his former side.

“It just seems as if there’s these lapses of concentration.

“It’s just a nothing ball into the box.

“There’s no striker or no Braga opponent anywhere near Djiga. Completely misjudges the flight of the ball.”

Djiga has struggled to convince since he joined Rangers and one journalist concluded early into his Gers spell that he was not going to cut the mustard.

The club’s centre-back options as a whole have come under the scanner, with a former top flight attacker even claiming they may need to sign as many as three new central defenders in January.

Rangers currently sit a lowly 33rd in the Europa League table with just one draw and four losses in five games, and their European journey for the season could end very soon.

Recently, the club hierarchy made the decision to sack Patrick Stewart and Kevin Thelwell, who oversaw the disastrous appointment of Russell Martin.

In Europe, the Gers will play Ferencvaros in the Europa League next month, and they will be desperate to register their first win against the Hungarian champions.