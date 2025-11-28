Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has been in touch with Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund about West Ham United targeted right-back Sacha Boey.

The Premier League club are having a fine season under the Austrian after they won the FA Cup last season and defeated Liverpool before the current campaign kicked off to win the Community Shield.

The Eagles sit fifth in the league table, while they are 18th in the Conference League table with two wins and two losses in four games; they lost 2-1 against Strasbourg on Thursday night.

Daniel Munoz, who has been one of Crystal Palace’s standout players over the last couple of seasons, has attracted the attention of multiple clubs with his performances.

The Colombia attacking right-back has three goals and two assists in 21 all-competition games this term, with his contract still running until the summer of 2028.

Crystal Palace want to secure their right-back slot with another attacking full-back and Bayern Munich’s bit-part star Boey has been linked with a potential move to them.

They are not the only Premier League club in for the Frenchman, as fellow London club West Ham have also been widely credited with keeping tabs on the 25-year-old.

Club Years Rennes 2018-2021 Dijon (loan) 2020-2021 Galatasaray 2021-2024 Bayern Munich 2024- Sacha Boey’s career history

Now, though, Crystal Palace have taken a big step further, as Glasner has contacted Bayern Munich’s sporting director Freund for the ex-Galatasaray star, according to Bayern Insider (via Fussball Transfers).

The Bavarians paid a hefty €30m for Boey in early 2024 and they are looking to recoup at least half of that amount to let him go.

It is suggested Bayern Munich would gladly open the door for him to leave in January.

His contract runs for three more years at the German giants and he has started five Bundesliga games this season, clocking close to 500 minutes of game time so far.

This month, however, Boey has played only 15 minutes of football, and could fancy a change of scenario by the January transfer window.

With interest from West Ham and Crystal Palace in the French full-back, Bayern Munich may be hoping for a bidding war.

Palace though have taken the initiative by establishing contact over a move.