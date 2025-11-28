Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has insisted that striker Randal Kolo Muani is ready to face Fulham this weekend, but stressed he needs to find the right balance to keep Spurs sharp in the coming weeks.

The London-based club suffered their first defeat of the Champions League league phase, going down 5-3 in France against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week.

It was Tottenham’s second defeat in the space of three days, after the loss to Arsenal, which even saw one former Spurs star declare he is not the right man to take the club forward.

However, there were positives to take away from Paris and one of those was Kolo Muani, who produced a superb performance.

He scored twice for Tottenham, along with providing an assist, and Frank admits he liked what he saw from the loan striker.

Frank has no doubt that Kolo Muani put in the best performance of his short time at Tottenham so far and stressed if called upon he is fit enough to start against Fulham.

The Danish boss though is clear that with the games coming thick and fast, he has a real coaching challenge on his hands to keep the sharpness and freshness in the team.

Game Competition Fulham (H) Premier League Newcastle United (A) Premier League Brentford (H) Premier League Tottenham Hotspur’s next three games

“Yes, he would be fit enough to start against Fulham again”, Frank said at a press conference (8:57).

“I think he performed well. It was obviously his best performance, not only because of the two goals and the assist, but the overall performance, the pressing game, the energy and the touches. I liked that from him.

“That is the challenge that we are facing, that we are embracing, that away to Arsenal, three days later, away to PSG, three days later home to Fulham, three days later away to Newcastle.

“So how can we find that perfect balance of energy, intensity, freshness, the right structure and relationship on the pitch.

“That’s a nice coaching challenge, let’s put it that way.”

Whether Kolo Muani will get the vote to face Fulham remains to be seen as Frank may want to save him for the trip to Newcastle United on Tuesday.

Tottenham have already visited Newcastle this season, in the EFL Cup, and produced a tame display as they lost 2-0.

Former Spurs midfielder Danny Murphy has high hopes of Kolo Muani and declared he ‘could be a player’ for the club after watching him in action.