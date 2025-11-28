Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has made it clear that he is not concerned about the noise outside the club and stressed he is confident about finishing 17th or above this season in the Premier League.

The Whites showed promise upon their promotion to the top-flight season, putting in some resolute defensive performances on the back of their opening day win over Everton.

However, their recent results have put them in the relegation zone, as they currently sit 18th in the league table, with the same number of points as West Ham United, who are 17th.

New boy Gabriel Gudmundsson, though, is not worried about their current form and he has insisted that their future cannot be decided in November.

Now, Leeds boss Farke has also made it clear that it is normal to have rough patches in a Premier League season, giving the example of Liverpool, who have gone into a tailspin under Arne Slot.

The 49-year-old made it clear that he is not concerned by the outside noise and pressure on him, as it is the part and parcel of managing a club of Leeds United’s size.

Farke has confidence in his players and he insisted that Leeds are going to finish 17th or above, which he believes is equal to a successful season.

Person Position Daniel Farke Manager Eddie Riemer Assistant Christopher John First team coach Chris Domogalla Performance coach Ed Wootten Goalkeeping coach Leeds United’s key coaching staff

“To be honest, myself and also the players, we are fully prepared for such a situation, that this would happen”, the Leeds boss said in a press conference (7:21) when he was asked about the Whites slipping into the relegation zone.

“Because we also know for which club we are working and there is always outside noise, it was in the past, was even in the past after our best season in the history, last season.

“And we fully expected that this would also happen during this season.

“Because we started this season and the goal was to finish position 17th or above.

“But to finish in position would be a great success because no other teams in the last years of the promoted sides had a chance to stay in this league, we want to stay in this league.

“I didn’t expect it to be an easy, easy ride.

“But we also had to work with limited resources due to the PSR rules, with challenges in the summer transfer window.

“And then everyone was aware that it would not be a nice cruise, we will be always around position ninth, tenth or the top half of the table.

“So, for me, it was always clear that there is also a period, where perhaps not all performances but especially not all results go into our favour.

“Because these ups and downs happen to each and every team during the course of the 38 game days.

“And in terms of results, yes, we had a bit poorer results right now, it happens to all the teams.

“Sometimes you have a period when you lose a few games in a row; it happens to the reigning champions here in England.

“So, for that, a promoted side like us, who have these challenges that we have, I was always aware that this would happen.”

The German also pointed towards the data he is seeing as a source of encouragement that Leeds are still on the right track.

“For me, it was clear that we are sometimes in danger, close to the relegation zone or even in the relegation zone.

“But I see what the lads are doing, I see how they train, how tied they are together.

“And also, when I judge the objective data anyhow, that gives me a lot of confidence that we have enough in order to succeed.

“I am fully convinced that in the end, we will succeed, and we will succeed means we finish in position 17 or even higher, and I am fully confident.”

Recently, though, there has been speculation about Farke’s job security, with Richard Keys admitting that he does not see the German staying safe at Elland Road.

Leeds have showed faith in Farke so far, passing up the September, October and November international breaks to sack him and appoint a replacement.

Such periods are viewed as the idea time to change managers and Leeds are now heading into a busy period, with little time to get new ideas across on the training pitch.