Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images

Former Derby County star Shaun Barker has claimed that though Danny Batth was excellent against Swansea City, he still expects Dion Sanderson to come back into the Rams side.

Sanderson, on loan from Birmingham City for the season, missed the Rams’ midweek fixture against Swansea City through suspension, after picking up a yellow card, his fifth of the season, against Watford on Saturday.

Batth was subsequently brought into the centre of defence by John Eustace to replace Sanderson and helped guide the Rams to a 2-1 victory.

Barker praised Batth for his performance against Swansea and credited him for taking the limited opportunities that have come his way.

The former defender though expects Sanderson to reclaim his spot in the eleven, as he believes his performances have been consistently good while also offering some added physicality.

Barker told Rams TV (11:30): “I probably expect Sanderson to come back in.

“I think his performances this season after the first couple of games have been of a real level.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“I think he offers that little bit of athleticism back there as well.

“What you have to do when you get the opportunities is make the most of them.

“I thought Danny Batth was excellent tonight. I thought he defended the box really well. He was pretty calm when he needed to be.

“There was one difficulty when the ball was played in behind and he didn’t quite get the contact that he was looking for.

“But both him and Clarke in particular, I thought were excellent defending the box superbly throughout.

“So all players can do when they get maybe a one game on suspension or one game when there’s someone injured is go in perform and make it difficult for John.

“And the harder the decision is for John to pick a team, the better it is, because it means you’re performing.

“It means you’re coming in and doing the job.

“And certainly, Danny Batth offered his experience, his knowledge and his understanding defensively in the box tonight and was superb alongside Clark and Langas.”

Derby County are pushing their way up the table after a slow start, and are currently eighth and only a single point behind the playoff spots.

Sanderson recently revealed how much he enjoys being around his defensive partner Sondre Langas and his wish to see him go from strength-to-strength.

It is but one example of the strong squad chemistry Eustace has managed to cultivate at Derby since his arrival.

The camaraderie only bodes well for the Rams, and it will be some achievement if they can finish amongst the playoff spots after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

A stern test awaits Derby at the Riverside on Saturday, where a third-placed Middlesbrough side are now looking to impress under new boss Kim Hellberg.