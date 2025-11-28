Carl Recine/Getty Images

Everton manager David Moyes has refused to be satisfied with the performance levels of Jack Grealish, insisting that he does want more goals from the Manchester City loanee.

After a disappointing campaign with Manchester City last term, Grealish was given a lifeline by the Merseyside club in the summer and joined on loan, having been keen to help the deal happen.

He has been a pivotal part of Moyes’ starting lineup, having featured in all but one league game against his parent club and such has been his impact that one ex-Premier League star says the Toffees’ prospects largely depend on his form.

In his eleven games, Grealish has helped set up four goals for Everton, but has found the back of the net just once.

It is that aspect of Grealish’s game that the veteran Scottish manager wants improvement in.

Asked about his expectations from the 30-year-old, Moyes said at a press conference: (5:18): “I do yes [expect him to go to another level].

“I would be be lying if I said that I am completely happy. I want him to score more goals, actually. I need him to come up with more goals.

Player On loan from Merlin Rohl Freiburg Jack Grealish Manchester City Everton’s loan stars

“If he keeps doing the assists, then it is okay, but I think goals are still be the bigger thing than assists.

“But we’ve been really pleased with him. He’s made a huge contribution to the team.”

Moyes knows that Grealish has upped his game time from that which he was getting at Manchester City.

“He has probably played more games this year than he had already played last year or certainly in maybe the last couple of years, for all I know.”

Moyes also took time to stress his team’s desire to work towards keeping Grealish at the top physically.

“But he has done well. Physically, he is coming on.

“We want to keep him on top of him; we want to keep him in the best condition.”

Grealish is desperate to get himself into the England squad for next summer’s World Cup on the back of his form at Everton.

With just one international break left, in March, Grealish likely only has one last shot left at convincing Thomas Tuchel to pick him.