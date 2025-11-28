Burak Kara/Getty Images

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy believes it is ‘inevitable’ that Liverpool will sack Arne Slot and likened the current situation at Anfield to Jose Mourinho’s ending at the Blues in his second spell in 2015.

Liverpool suffered yet another home defeat on Wednesday evening, losing 4-1 against Dutch team PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, making it nine losses in the last 12 games in all competitions.

Despite winning the Premier League last season, manager Slot has come in for some heavy scrutiny in recent weeks, which will only increase after PSV’s Anfield demolition job.

There is big speculation over whether Slot will be sacked if things do not improve, but Liverpool are not currently planning a change.

Ex-Premier League defender Cundy is shocked at Liverpool’s current run of form.

Cundy compared the Reds’ breakdown to that of Chelsea’s, when the London club lost nine of their first 16 league games under Mourinho in 2015.

The Portuguese manager led the Stamford Bridge outfit to Premier League glory in 2014/15, but could not turn around the Blues’ poor form the following season, which ultimately led to his sacking in mid-December.

“From a far, I am in shock at what I am watching”, Cundy said on talkSPORT (0:05).

Club Reign Cambuur 2016-2017 AZ Alkmaar 2019-2020 Feyenoord 2021-2024 Liverpool 2024- Arne Slot’s managerial career

“I’ve seen this before, I’ve seen it at my club.

“I saw it when we won the title in ’15, I watched Jose Mourinho go from being the champions, best side in the country and then things tailed off and they went into a tailspin.

“And the year after, when Leicester won it, he [Mourinho] didn’t know how to turn it around.

“He didn’t know. He couldn’t stop it. It was a tailspin.”

The ex-Premier League defender further added that when a more successful manager in Mourinho could not turn things around, Slot’s departure feels inevitable and the Dutchman could be gone even before the end of 2025.

“And Jose is a far better manager than Slot is right now and won far more. He couldn’t turn it around.

“When you go into a tailspin, it almost feels that you’re just waiting now.

“I think it’s inevitable that he [Slot] gets the sack before the end of the year.

“Not end of the season, end of the year. It’s a question of when. There’s got to be a huge turnaround.”

Liverpool face two newly promoted teams in the shape of Sunderland and Leeds United in their next three games and it remains to be seen if Slot can lead the Merseyside club to some much needed wins.

Liverpool have provided full backing to Slot until now but if the results do not improve, Cundy’s prediction could very well be proved correct.