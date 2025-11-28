Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Fixture: Manchester City vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 29th November, 15:00 UK time

Leeds United need to find inspiration from somewhere to turn the tide in their favour after a dismal start to their season in the Premier League and Manchester City would be many sides’ last choice to do that against.

However, football is an unpredictable game and going to the Etihad and coming back with all three points would be the confidence boost of confidence boosts.

Pep Guardiola’s team have not been in the greatest of form of late and have lost their last two games, one in the league against Newcastle United and the other against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

The loss in Europe’s premier competition was a setback, but with a top 24 finish enough to make sure they do not go out, it will cause little in the way of sleepless nights for Guardiola.

The Spanish manager will view the clash against Leeds United as the more important game and will expect nothing less than victory.

Daniel Farke’s team already have their backs to the wall, having spiralled down to the relegation zone following a loss to Aston Villa last weekend.

Farke though has moved to head off critics and has promised that Leeds will achieve their objectives this season.

The German manager is definitely fighting for his job, however, despite his words, and a heavy loss at Manchester City would crank the pressure up another notch.

He has confirmed that Sean Longstaff is out for up to six weeks, while Anton Stach will also miss the game.

While Leeds fans would forgive defeat at Manchester City, they would be concerned if it was by a large margin and will have their eyes on their side’s performance.

Some Whites stars are already being criticised, including Brenden Aaronson, something Farke has acknowledged.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Leeds United Donnarumma Perri Nunes Bogle Dias Rodon Gvardiol Struijk O’Reilly Gudmundsson Bernardo Silva Tanaka Gonzalez Ampadu Foden Gruev Cherki James Doku Okafor Haaland Nmecha Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Manchester City: LWWLW

Leeds United: LLLWL

Key Men

Manchester City

Erling Haaland has been carrying the hopes of the Manchester City team on his able shoulders for quite some time and yet again he will be their biggest hope when Leeds United visit them on Saturday.

Despite not being at his very best, Haaland has already scored 19 goals for his team, 14 of which have come in the 12 Premier League games he has played. Leeds can give him an ideal opportunity to add to that.

Yet another key player can be Jeremy Doku. The Belgian has the ability to cut in from the wing and can cause problems for the Leeds full-backs, who have the knack of going forward while exposing their defence. Even if Doku does not score, he can provide assists for his team-mates.

Leeds United

The away team will head to the Etihad Stadium expecting their defence to be tested and often. Manchester City will dominate possession and it is the success of the Leeds United defenders that will determine the outcome of the game.

The central defenders Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon will be tested. They do have experience and will be a dominant aerial presence inside the box, but with Haaland being there, it could be a tough outing for both on the day.

Leeds need some magic to change the game in their favour and that will call for big money summer arrival Noah Okafor to step up.

Result Competition Manchester City 2-1 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 1-3 Manchester City Premier League Leeds United 0-4 Manchester City Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

No one will deny the gulf in class between the two teams, but strange results sometimes crop up in football.

Manchester City will want to assert their dominance early on and if they score quickly, then that will see Leeds pinned back and fighting for their lives.

There have been big questions raised over the quality of Leeds’ summer recruitment and it is hard to argue the new arrivals have now not had enough time to adapt to English football.

They need to up their performance levels, but asking them to do that at Manchester City is a bridge too far.

Manchester City have won five of their six home league games this term, scoring 16 goals, and should add to both those numbers against Leeds.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Manchester City 4-0 Leeds United

Where To Watch?

Manchester City vs Leeds United will not be broadcast live, but audio commentary can be followed on each teams’ respective website.