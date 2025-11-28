Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin has backed Nathan Jones to turn things around at Charlton Athletic, despite feeling the Addicks will be thrashed by Coventry City this weekend.

Charlton made a great start to their life in the Championship after achieving promotion last season through the League One playoffs.

Jones saw his Charlton side start the campaign well, but in their last three league results, they have suffered a hat-trick of losses, sparking real concern.

Charlton have conceded nine times in the last three games, scoring only once in the process, and they are set to travel to Coventry to face Frank Lampard’s high-flying Sky Blues on Saturday.

Parkin stressed that the Addicks are conceding goals for fun, while Coventry have been ruthless in front of goal, as they have netted 47 times in 17 games.

The ex-striker feels that the Jones’ Charlton do not have what is needed to keep Coventry quiet for 90 minutes.

“Charlton are conceding goals for fun”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions Show (7:09).

Game Competition Coventry City (A) Championship Portsmouth (H) Championship Middlesbrough (H) Championship Charlton Athletic’s next three games

“What? Seven [eight. Ed] goals in the last two games?

“Have they got it in their armoury to keep Coventry quiet? I don’t think so.

“If this was a month ago, I would have said, probably 1-0, the odd goal shades this because of Charlton’s strength.

“I can’t see it happening here, 4-1 Coventry.”

However, Parkin backed the Addicks boss to get positive results soon, despite them currently experiencing a difficult week.

Jones recently admitted he feels real love and unity at Charlton and is delighted to be at the club.

“I am a big supporter of the work that Nathan Jones has done at Charlton.

“I think he is one of the best with those resources.

“So, they will turn it around, but I think this is going to compound a tough week for them.”

Last month, Parkin predicted the London-based club would experience an ‘incredible’ Championship campaign.

Jones’ side will need to be at their best to put a dent in Coventry’s superb run of form and Jones may realistically be looking at Charlton’s following game, at home to Portsmouth, as the match to return his men to winning ways.