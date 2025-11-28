Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Newcastle United ‘have not lost sight’ of Edmond Tapsoba and the Bayer Leverkusen defender ‘would prefer to move to the Premier League’ if a switch happens next summer.

The Magpies invested significant money on the five players they signed permanently in over the summer, with the highest amount being spent on Nick Woltemade, who replaced Alexander Isak.

Woltemade was joined by another German in the shape of Malick Thiaw.

Despite a summer of spending, Newcastle have not yet found the required consistency in the Premier League, with several poor results.

Seeing their performances, one former Premier League defender identified the issue of being of of lacking a ‘little bit of know-how’.

Eddie Howe will look to continue to strengthen in upcoming transfer windows and adding another centre-back could be on the agenda.

There is uncertainty over Fabian Schar’s future at St James’ Park and the defender is attracting interest from the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen’s Tapsoba is a player that the club have looked at in the past, with Newcastle on his tail in the summer of 2024.

Country For Burkina Faso Salitas, US Ouagadougou Portugal Leixoes, Vitoria Guimaraes Germany Bayer Leverkusen Countries Edmond Tapsoba has played in

Tottenham Hotspur held talks about signing Tapsoba in 2023, while that same year saw Manchester United looking at him.

Newcastle’s interest in the defender has not gone away and, according to German outlet Fussball Europa, the Magpies ‘have not lost sight of him’.

Tapsoba is expected to be on the move from Leverkusen next summer and he has an eye on the exit door.

He has decided he ‘would prefer to move to the Premier League’ if a switch does indeed happen.

The six-foot-four-inch defender can be an aerial presence inside the box and also has the ability to score goals, as has been proven by the three he has managed in eleven Bundesliga games this season.

Bayer Leverkusen are in a good negotiating position regarding Tapsoba and are likely to ask for a fee between €40m and €45m to sell him.

They have not yet received an offer for the player, though there is still much time and Tapsoba is hoping to catch the eye at the Africa Cup of Nations.