Fixture: Rangers vs Falkirk

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 30th November, 14:00 UK time

Rangers’ players will need to recharge their batteries and go again on Sunday against Falkirk after a gruelling draw against Braga on Thursday night in the Europa League.

Though the midweek result helped the Gers earn the first point of their Europa League campaign, they were left ruining missing out on all three points.

Had it not been for the error of Wolves on loan defender Nasser Djiga, the Gers could have made it a perfect European night. Instead they find themselves 33rd in the table with just three teams behind them.

Forgetting all about Europe, Rangers will now have to turn their focus back home where they can still see a glimmer of hope under their newly appointed manager Danny Rohl.

The early signs under the former Sheffield Wednesday boss have been good. Whether it is the new manager bounce that is churning out results for them remains to be seen, but Rohl will be encouraged.

There have been fan-friendly activities in the boardroom as well with CEO Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell being sacked and the search being on for replacements.

On the pitch, Rangers have won all their four league games under the 36-year-old and have managed to climb up the league ladder after an abysmal start to the season.

Players have also taken to him, with one of them, Mikey Moore coming out publicly to claim that playing under Rohl has been a positive experience for him.

Despite a 2-1 win against Livingston in the last match, the side did not look that comfortable. It was, therefore, an even better show of their character to manufacture a positive result from that match. Against Falkirk, they will want to see more of the same on Sunday.

John McGlynn’s team, despite being new to the Scottish Premiership scene, have shown character in the games played so far. They have already drawn their first game against the Glasgow giants and will cause headaches for Rohl.

Falkirk are also unbeaten in their last three games, two of which they have won, which will help their confidence at Ibrox.

Predicted Lineups

Rangers Falkirk Butland Bain Tavernier Adams Djiga Allan Fernandez Henderson Meghoma Lissah Raskin Spencer Diomande Tait Aasgaard Wilson Danilo Miller Gassama Williams Miovski Graham Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Rangers: WWWWD

Falkirk: WDWLW

Key Men

Rangers

Rohl has seen his options reduced due to injury issues, but will feel he has more than enough to take care of business.

In the absence of some players, James Tavernier will have to take a lot of responsibility. Rohl will want the veteran to perform dual roles – one as an attacker and second as a defender. His abilities to track back will be tested.

Djeidi Gassama could be yet another difference maker while being employed down the other side of the pitch.

Gassama has earned praise from various quarters for his performances and has been termed by former players as one of the best signings of the summer. He can make the difference for Rangers on the day.

Falkirk

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has preferred a similar looking team in most of the recent matches they have played. With the kind of focus Rangers put on their wing play, the two Falkirk full-backs, 20-year-old Filip Lissah and 24-year-old Keelan Adams, will have crucial roles to play to stop them.

They also have an experienced customer in goal in the form of former Celtic and Aberdeen star Scott Bain. He can bring all his years of experience on to the plate to frustrate the Rangers attackers and take points away from Ibrox.

Result Competition Falkirk 1-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership Falkirk 0-4 Rangers Scottish League Cup Rangers 4-1 Falkirk Scottish Cup Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Falkirk head to Rangers are firm underdogs and fully expected to be beaten, but playing the Gers so soon after a European outing and especially given they have shown they can drop points domestically this season, is no bad thing.

Particularly against this Rangers side, whose quality has been doubted by multiple former players, with the Gers advised to sign defenders in January, Falkirk manager McGlynn will fancy his team’s chances.

It now remains to be seen whether the already overworked, injury-hit Rangers side can live up to the challenge of beating Falkirk after having failed to do so the first time around this season.

The visiting team will take confidence form the fact that they have stopped their mighty opponents once already this season. Rangers could well put in a performance low on energy and that could help Falkirk spring a shock of sorts.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Rangers 1-1 Falkirk

Where To Watch?

Rangers vs Falkirk is not being broadcast live in the UK, but can be followed via audio commentary through each teams’ respective website.